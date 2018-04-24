Fitz’s Gateway Arch root beer only available for a limited time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — In celebration of the grand opening of the Gateway Arch’s new museum and expanded visitor center this summer, Fitz’s Root Beer and Jefferson National Parks Association have partnered to introduce a limited-edition Fitz’s Root Beer bottle featuring St. Louis’ iconic monument.

Gateway Arch bottles and 4-pack carriers are now available for purchase at The Arch Store, the Old Courthouse gift shop, Fitz’s in the Delmar Loop (6605 Delmar Boulevard), and select stores throughout the St. Louis area.

A portion of sales will benefit the Arch's longstanding non-profit partner, Jefferson National Parks Association. The grand opening of the Visitor Center and new Museum at the Gateway Arch is July 3. The limited-edition Arch bottles will be available through this fall.