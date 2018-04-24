× Fourth death reported in Illinois linked to synthetic marijuana

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) – Illinois public health officials say a fourth person has died after using synthetic marijuana.

The Illinois Department of Public Health said Tuesday afternoon that the most recent victim was a woman in her 30s from central Illinois. Her death comes as the state deals with an outbreak of people experiencing severe bleeding after using synthetic marijuana. More than 150 people in Illinois in 13 counties have been sickened and three others have died. Those include a Chicago-area man in his 20s and two central Illinois men, one in his 20s and the other in his 40s.

State health officials say the products are deadly and urge people not to use them. Those who have become sick have reported coughing up blood, severe bloody noses, and internal bleeding.