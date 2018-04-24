Greitens case: Judge to consider disqualifying prosecutors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A judge is expected to consider a request to disqualify St. Louis prosecutors from one of the two felony cases against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.

A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon in the computer data tampering case against Greitens. In that case, Greitens is accused of obtaining a charity donor list for his gubernatorial campaign without permission.

Greitens also faces a felony invasion-of-privacy charge for allegedly taking an unauthorized and compromising photo of a woman with whom he had an affair in 2015, before he was elected.

Defense lawyers asked Judge Rex Burlison to require a special prosecutor in the computer tampering case, citing the use of a private investigator in the earier case. They say prosecutors knew William Tisaby lied under oath.