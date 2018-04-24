Greitens’ lawyers want prosecutors disqualified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A judge plans to hold a hearing on a request from attorneys for Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens to disqualify St. Louis prosecutors from a felony case involving the governor's use of a charity donor list for his 2016 political campaign.

The Republican governor was indicted in February on invasion of privacy for allegedly taking a partially-nude photo without permission of a woman with whom he had an affair in 2015, before he was elected. A new charge filed Friday accuses Greitens of disclosing the donor list from The Mission Continues without permission from the St. Louis-based charity Greitens founded.

During a hearing Monday, defense attorneys didn't say on what grounds they would seek to disqualify prosecutors. Judge Rex Burlison agreed to hold a hearing on the request on Tuesday.

Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem has scheduled a Thursday hearing on Greitens' request to block Attorney General Josh Hawley from investigating the governor. He contends Hawley has a conflict because he called on Greitens to resign after a House committee released a report with testimony alleging Greitens was sexually aggressive toward a woman.

Greitens faces a May 14 trial in St. Louis for allegedly taking and transmitting a nonconsensual of the woman while she was partially nude.