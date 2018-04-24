Gun-rights advocates destroy Yeti products after boycott

ST. LOUIS, MO — Another company is reportedly cutting ties with the NRA. USA Today reports that cooler-maker Yeti is no longer doing business with the National Rifle Association’s charitable arm, the NRA Foundation. The paper cited a letter from a NRA lobbyist who said Yeti is no longer selling products to the foundation.

The NRA foundation donates to competitive youth shooting teams, like the one that Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz belonged to. Reports of Yeti’s move led to calls by gun-rights advocates for a boycott of the company.

Cutting the Yeti logo off my hat to own the libs. pic.twitter.com/4OHX21IO6S — S̸h̸a̸n̸e̸ (@shane11BRAVO) April 24, 2018