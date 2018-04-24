Keith Hernandez Would Love to be a Cardinals Hall of Famer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Former Cardinals first baseman Keith Hernandez is in town with the Mets as they play the Cardinals this weekend. "Mex" the 1979 MVP as a Cardinal and a member of the 1982 World Champion Cardinals is on this year's Cardinals Hall of Fame ballot. Hernandez tolld Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne that he would love to be inducted into the team's Hall of Fame that he was drafted by and began his big league career with.