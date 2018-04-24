Keith Hernandez Would Love to be a Cardinals Hall of Famer

Former Cardinals first baseman Keith Hernandez is in town with the Mets as they play the Cardinals this weekend. "Mex" the 1979 MVP as a Cardinal and a member of the 1982 World Champion Cardinals is on this year's Cardinals Hall of Fame ballot. Hernandez tolld Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne that he would love to be inducted into the team's Hall of Fame that he was drafted by and began his big league career with.