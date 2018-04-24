× KPLR to be sold as Sinclair works to close Tribune Media acquisition

ST. LOUIS, MO – Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. announced Tuesday that it has entered into agreements to sell television station assets to Standard Media Group LLC , Meredith Corporation, Howard Stirk and Cunningham Broadcasting Corporation, and another party to be announced in order meet government regulations and complete its purchase of Tribune Media Company.

The agreements include selling KPLR-TV to Meredith, which also owns KMOV-TV in St. Louis.

KTVI-TV and KPLR-TV are currently owned by Tribune Media Company. KTVI will be owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group at the close of the sale.

Sinclair will own, operate and/or provide services to 215 television stations in 102 markets when the acquisition is complete.

More information: sbgi.net