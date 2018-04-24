Local orthopedic specialists discuss common running injuries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Make no bones (or muscles or tendons) about it: Start running, and there’s a good chance injury may follow. Some estimate that nearly 80 percent of runners are injured each year. Most injuries are caused by overuse—applying repeated force over a prolonged period of time.

With the spring temps finally here in St. Louis, we’re ready to run! But a sprain or a break can take the spring out of one’s step. SLUCare orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Scott Karr treats athletes of all ages and levels. He discusses injuries affecting the feet and legs.

More information: www.SLUCare.edu/orthopedic-surgery