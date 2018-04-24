Michael Brown’s mother considering run for Ferguson City Council

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Lezley McSpadden, Michael Brown's mother, was part of a panel last night at Harvard University. She announced she would be running for office in Ferguson.

Panelist Benjamin Crump, an attorney Brown`s family, noted what a legacy it would be for McSpadden to be elected to the city council and supervising the same police department that killed her son. The Ferguson City Council is responsible for setting policies for the city and passing ordinances.

Since her son's death, McSpadden has completed high school, and written a book. She's also working on a bill and petition with students at Howard University Law School in her son's name to protect citizens from police abuse of power.

McSpadden says the officer-involved shooting death of her son and the protests it sparked have prompted her to try to change how African Americans are treated by law enforcement. She has been called a "Mother of the Movement" and continues to offer her support to other families of victims of police shootings.