No gun-licensing override, deadline for action is Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ Senate Democrats hoping to reverse Gov. Bruce Rauner’s veto of state licensing of Illinois firearms dealers face a Wednesday deadline.

Democratic Sen. Don Harmon of Oak Park decided against an override attempt Tuesday night despite a long day of legislative action.

The measure would require five-year gun-shop licenses, employee training, and in-store videotaping. Republican Rauner vetoed it as “burdensome regulation” that duplicated federal licensing.

Harmon’s proposed it before. This year it came after the February massacre at a Parkland, Florida, high school and because of ongoing Chicago gun violence.

Harmon seemed confident of a supermajority 36 votes in the Senate but said Democrats were still gathering 71 needed House votes.

Thousands of gun-rights advocates descend on Springfield Wednesday for their annual gun-owners lobby day.