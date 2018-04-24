Police organize truck convoy to help save suicidal man

DETROIT, MI – Michigan State Police organized a convoy of semi trucks to help prevent a suicidal man from jumping from a highway overpass. The picture of the amazing act is going viral.

WJBK-TV reports that all lanes of the 696 highway at Coolidge were closed during the situation early Tuesday morning. Police allowed 13 trucks to enter the road in that area and lineup under the bridge.

The situation ended after the man walked off the bridge. The highway reopened at 4am after being closed for three hours. The unnamed man was taken by police to the hospital for evaluation.

Michigan State Police sent this tweet about the situation, “This photo does show the work troopers and local officers do to serve the public. But also in that photo is a man struggling with the decision to take his own life. Please remember help is available through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.”