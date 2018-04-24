Police say bodies found in O’Fallon IL showed no signs of foul play

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

O’FALLON, Ill. – O’Fallon police have said very little about the deaths of two women found in a home on Carol Ann Drive.

Police initially called the deaths suspicious, but now say this is a tragic loss of life and that the women's deaths are not homicides.

Linda Lyons, 62, and her 33-year-old daughter, Victoria, were found dead in their home on Carol Ann Drive off of Green Mount Road around 10 a.m. Monday morning.

Police were called to check on their well-being.

Authorities confirmed Lynda Lyons took care of Victoria, who had suffered a traumatic brain injury in a car crash. Neighbors said they hadn't seen the pair for about a month. Fox 2/KPLR11 confirmed the women have likely been dead for several weeks. Police said autopsies showed no evidence of trauma or foul play.

Toxicology and pathology results may shed more light on the exact causes of death, but it may be months before the results are available.