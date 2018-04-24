Proud to Serve: Greg Casem from Ferguson, Missouri

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fox 2 and KPLR 11 are honoring local heroes who dedicate their lives to saving others with our "Proud to Serve" award.

Tonight's recipient is Ferguson police officer, Greg Casem.

After serving in the military and meeting his wife, he moved to St. Louis. He's spent more than 30 years serving his community. Officer Casem and his "K-9" partner, Officer Aanak have seen the City of Ferguson through tough times. But it is the people of Ferguson who keep him loving his job.

Tonight, we honor Officer Casem with our ‘Proud to Serve’ award of $250.00 from Imo`s Pizza and $500 from Art Van Furniture for his decades of service to the residents of Ferguson.

If you would like to nominate a deserving first responder, member of the military or veteran for our ‘Proud to Serve’ award, just go to KPLR11.com.