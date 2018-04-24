× Security officer placed on leave following arrest for using stun gun on student

WELLSTON, MO – A school resource officer in the Normandy School District had been placed on administrative leave after being arrested for tasing a 14-year-old student.

Our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch report the officer tased a student who was trying to walk out of school. The student was a half-day student getting ready to go home. The student passed the resource officer in a hallway and was told to go back to class. That’s when the officer pinned the student against a locker and used a taser.

The district sent Fox 2 the following statement:

“The Collaborative is fully cooperating with local law enforcement on the investigation. The security officer in question has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome.”

The officer has not been charged and the case is now in the hands of the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.