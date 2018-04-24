St. Louis family pleads for safe return of Yorkshire Terrier stolen from backyard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A St. Louis family is pleading for help after a small dog was stolen from their backyard.

Jackson is one of five Yorkshire Terriers who belong to the Rendon family. The family lives in St. Louis Place.

Last Thursday afternoon, neighbors spotted three women in a truck parked in the middle of 19th Street in front of the Rendons’ home.

The women approached the side gate to the backyard, and apparently reached over and opened it from the inside, letting out the dogs.

“One of my neighbors knocked on the door and said there’s someone who tried to take one of my dogs,” Sheila Rendon said.

Rendon and her husband are both former St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department officers.

Jackson, Sheila Rendon said, was named in honor of her late sister who was a huge fan of musician Michael Jackson. Jackson was a big help for Rendon’s son as he coped with his aunt’s death.

But now Jackson is gone.

When Rendon went outside, she took a tally and saw that the four other terriers were accounted for. With her neighbors’ description of the suspect’s vehicle, a white truck with a white tailgate, she headed left on Madison and headed west a couple blocks over.

“They were like, ‘We don’t have your dog.’ As if they knew why I was stopping them. Because – from my police training – I pulled in front of them, at an angle that they couldn’t move. So, I said, ‘Do you have my dog?’ They knew I was stopping them,” she said.

The women denied taking any of the dogs. Rendon suspects they may have dropped off the dog at a nearby location.

“Either someone really wanted a dog. Or they wanted to sell my dog,” she said. “And the latter is the most hurtful because I would hate to think that there’s somebody out there that bought my dog, and has fallen in love with my dog, and will not give him back. Even if they see this [story].”

To add more stress to the situation, Jackson suffers from seizures and takes medication.

Rendon posted alerts on social media and filed a police report. She said police were able to trace the car to St. Louis County but other than that, no information was available.

She is offering a reward for the safe return of Jackson.

“Money is not the issue. The issue is, we have a missing family member, and he needs to be returned,” she said.