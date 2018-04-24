× St. Louis group for women entrepreneurs expands to 6 cities

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ A St. Louis organization that supports women-led startup companies is expanding to six new cities.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Brazen Global announced Tuesday that it’s creating branches in Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Philadelphia and Fort Worth, Texas. The organization has hired acting directors in each new market.

Brazen was founded in 2014 by Jennifer Ehlen, who noticed that St. Louis ranked near the bottom of an American Express study on cities that support women entrepreneurs. Brazen has assisted more than 1,000 women entrepreneurs in St. Louis since forming.

The organization provides resources, sponsors support groups and hosts networking events for female business owners.

Ehlen says the group hopes to help women entrepreneurs realize their growth aspirations.