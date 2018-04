× St. Louis teens win places in C-SPAN student documentary contest

ST. LOUIS, MO — C-SPAN names ten St. Louis teens as winners in its annual student documentary competition. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that six come from Kirkwood High School. They will pick up the prize money and bragging rights Wednesday.

Other students from Clayton High School and Liberty High School in Lake St. Louis will get honorable mentions and $250 each.