Sugarfire to open Boathouse location in Forest Park on Wednesday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Beginning Wednesday, visitors to Forest Park will be able to take in both barbecue and paddle boating as the Sugarfire franchise opens its new restaurant at the famed Boathouse.

The ownership group behind Sugarfire was awarded the contract to handle operations at the Boathouse. The group’s winning bid bested competing offers from the former owners, Catering St. Louis, and Niche Food Group.

As part of the Boathouse relaunch, Sugarfire has partnered with the St. Louis Parks Department to offer rentals of paddleboats, kayaks, and canoes, beginning May 4.

The Boathouse Paddle Co. will handle the rentals at the Boathouse dock, at the following rates: paddleboat ($20 per hour), canoe ($20 per hour), kayak ($15 per hour), stand up paddleboard XL ($20 per hour), stand up paddleboard ($15 per hour), with a second-hour rental available for $15 on all boats.