Tee It Up Golf Reaching Out to St. Louis Youth

At Forest Park in St. Louis every week, local kids get to tee it up at the Highlands Golf Course. It's part of the First Tee of Greater St. Louis. It's an organization that teaches the game of golf to local youth, but also focuses on nine core values. For more than two decades, the program across the United States, gets boys and girls between the ages of seven and eighteen access to the game of golf. In St. Louis, the in-school program reaches thousands of kids.