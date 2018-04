Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Have you ever heard of a zither? One of the first zither factories in the world was started in the late 1800's in Washington, Missouri. This weekend, the history of the zither and the incredible music it makes comes back to the city with zither players from eleven states.

The 2018 North American Zither Gathering is this Sunday at Washington High School at 2pm in Washington, Missouri.

Learn more here: http://www.washmohistorical.org/grand-zither-concert/