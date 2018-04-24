× Utility worker fatally shot at job site in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City police are investigating the shooting death of a utility worker at a job site.

Police say the man was shot Monday morning. He was working at the construction site for a company that contracted with Spire Energy.

The man’s name has not been released. Police say the motive is unknown.

The Kansas City Star reports witnesses said the shooter walked up to a group of workers and briefly spoke to them before pulling out a gun and firing several shots and then walking away.

Officers are searching for the suspect.

