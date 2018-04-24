× Video of St. Louis med student and his cat goes viral

ST. LOUIS – A med student living in St. Louis and his wonderfully unique cat are the stars of a new viral video from animal website The Dodo.

Sam Tochtrop, a third-year medical student from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences, rescued Scooter a couple years ago.

Tochtrup says he used to hate cats but fell in love with Scooter when she was a kitten. Scooter was born with a spinal deformity and didn’t have the use of her back legs.

The video has been watched more than 3.3 million times!