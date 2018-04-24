× Woman killed in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating the shooting death of a woman in north city.

According to police, the shooting occurred just after 3:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 4200 block of N. Grand Boulevard, located in the Fairgrounds neighborhood.

Police arrived to find an unidentified woman lying at the corner of Grand and Penrose with a gunshot wound to her chest. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.