Woman says Shrewsbury tailgater waved AR-15 during incident

ST. LOUIS, MO — Be on the lookout Shrewsbury for man who police say waved a gun at a driver. The suspect’s vehicle is described as a navy blue, Oldsmobile with heavily tinted windows and temporary license tags.

Police say a woman says she was being tailgated on Laclede Station Road Sunday and she honked her horn to back the vehicle off hers. That’s when she says the driver changed lanes, sped past her and then stuck what she thought was an AR-15 out the sunroof.