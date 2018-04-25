Center for Hearing & Speech’s Free Clinic Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — It's one of the concerns all parents have: Are my kids hearing well? Are they talking early enough? Are they seeing correctly? They're all milestone parents watch to make sure their children are developing as they grow.

Gina Cato is the chief speech-language pathologist with the Center for Hearing and Speech talks about a free day of screenings. It isn't just for kids. Adults will also receive free hearing screening and learn about using hearing aids.

Free Clinic Day

8:00am - 1:00pm Saturday, May 5th

Center for Hearing & Speech

9835 Manchester Rd.

Rock Hill

Appointment Required: 314-737-5091

www.chsstl.org