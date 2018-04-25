Dave Murray’s Latest weather discussion(the disco) for STL …THURSDAY…APRIL 26, 2018
.
Getting closer to my Summer forecast for STL…Thursday night May 17th…will keep you up to date.
The latest low pressure spins east today(Thursday)…a quiet day on Thursday with partly sunny skies…a chilly start…okay in the afternoon 68 for the high. Friday…a mix of clouds and sun…maybe a few morning sprinkles…rather limited…68 once again…better over the weekend…warm and dry…70 on Saturday and 77 on Sunday…near 80 on Monday and Tuesday…dry times…the trees will really start to pop and leave out
.
As for the Spring planting…the solid temperature hanging around 60 degrees…so the summer crops…tomatoes, peppers, etc…we need the soil temp to be 68 to 70 degrees…needing to lock in place… still a struggle…but let the planting begin this weekend and into next week!