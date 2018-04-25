Dream job: Airline looking for summer travel guide to explore destinations

ST. LOUIS, MO — Wow Air is looking for someone who wants an amazing summer job as a “Travel Guide.” The winning applicant will travel with a friend to Iceland for three months. The airline says you’ll explore several of their 38 destinations and document the experience.

The airline writes on their website, “We are now accepting applications for a 3 month paid summer job, where you will move to Iceland and travel the world with your best friend.

Your mission will be to explore some of WOW air’s 38 destinations and document your travels to create a complete digital Travel Guide.

To apply, you will need to create and upload a short video travel guide (max 2 min) of your hometown.”

Apply here