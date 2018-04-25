× Fallen St. Louis County officer may be honored at Alton park

ST. LOUIS, MO — Fallen St. Louis County Officer Blake Snyder may soon have a road named in his honor at Gordon F. Moore Community Park.

The Alton Telegraph reports, aldermanic committee members voted unanimously to recommend a second entrance as Officer Blake Snyder Memorial Drive.

The 33-year-old Godfrey native was fatally shot in the line of duty while responding to a domestic disturbance call.

The resolution will go before the city council for approval Wednesday.