Final four concepts presented for Chouteau Greenway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — After months of planning and preparation, four international teams will pitch their designs Wednesday (April 25) to connect Forest Park to Downtown St. Louis. These teams have drawn up plans for the Chouteau Greenway, an elevated walkable green space built on an old rail line between the Gateway Arch and Washington University

Plans were completed in early April, and the public has since been able to view the designs online and provide feedback through a survey.

Wednesday at Harris-Stowe State University, each team will get 45 minutes to present their plan and then have 45 minutes of discussion with the jury.

Presentations are open to the public but for observation only - no public comments or questions will be allowed. Presentations will also be live streamed on the Great Rivers Greenway Facebook page.

Nine experts make up the jury. This group will announce the winning plan next week. The chosen team will present the final concept this summer.

Project partners will then need to figure out construction funding as well as ongoing management and maintenance. Specific segments of the project will also need further discussion, design and engineering before construction may begin.

To view the proposals and provide feedback, visit https://greatriversgreenway.org/Chouteau/.