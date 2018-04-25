Fire forces residents out of senior living facility

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEBSTER GROVES, MO – Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, a fire broke out at the Laclede Groves Senior Living Community in Webster Groves. The facility is located in the 700 block of South Laclede Station Road.

The call came out as a 2-alarm fire. When firefighters arrived on scene they found heavy smoke on the second floor of the facility. The fire had been contained to an apartment on the second floor by the sprinkler system.

Firefighters evacuated residents from the second floor, and later from the rest of the building.

The second floor was damaged by fire, smoke, and water.

Residents are currently being relocated to other facilities till investigators can assess the damage.

No residents or staff were injured in the fire. One firefighter was transported to the hospital for a medical evaluation.