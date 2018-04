× ‘Forward Through Ferguson’ to reveal STL 2039 action plan

ST. LOUIS, MO — The group Forward Through Ferguson unveils its STL 2039 action plan Wednesday night.

The group is following up the work of the Ferguson Commission appointed to recommend changes after the Michael Brown shooting in 2014.

Their action plan will feature ways to achieve racial equality in St. Louis by 2039, the 25th anniversary of Brown’s death.