Gov. Greitens speaks at police breakfast amid controversy

ST. CHARLES, MO — Embattled governor Eric Greitens made a public appearance Wednesday morning, speaking in St. Charles at a police prayer breakfast. It all happened about 8am at the St. Charles Convention Center, just off I-70.

Governor Greitens talked a lot at the event with Joe Buck, who emceed the breakfast, and wished Greitens "good luck in the coming days" as he closed the breakfast.

The event was the 27th annual Police Officer Memorial Prayer Breakfast put on by the St. Louis Area Police Chiefs Association. The event honors officers who have been killed in the line of duty. It also honors the officer's families as well.

The governor was the keynote speaker. He struck a solemn tone in his speech of about ten minutes. The governor talked about the importance of supporting police and their families. He did not speak at all about two criminal cases he is facing or the political firestorm around him in Jefferson City.

As that event was happening, the special House of Representatives committee investigating Greitens met again this morning in Jefferson City. The committee is expanding its probe to include the allegations against Greitens that he used a donors list from The Mission Continues charity he founded to help raise money for his gubernatorial campaign.

In court yesterday in downtown St. Louis, Greitens` attorneys argued that Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner and her office should not be allowed to prosecute the second felony case against Greitens where he is charged with felony computer tampering.

The defense says the prosecution`s former lead investigator, Don Tisaby, lied several times under oath in the invasion of privacy case and that Gardner did not expose those lies. The defense wants a special prosecutor named.

Prosecutors say Tisaby had little to do with the computer tampering case and they are ready to move forward with the case. Judge Rex Burlison has not yet making a final ruling. He did ask the attorneys to come up with a list of potential prosecutors in case he rules in favor of the defense.

After this morning`s event, the governor talked with families there then left under heavy escort without taking any questions from the media.

The event organizers say this breakfast was non-political and they felt it was appropriate for the governor to speak because of his support for law enforcement.