Greitens to speak at officer association’s prayer breakfast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Despite facing two felony charges, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens will be the keynote speaker at a St. Louis Area Police Chiefs Association prayer breakfast.

Wentzville Police Chief Kurt Frisz, chairman of the association, confirmed that Greitens will be speak at the Wednesday's breakfast, which is dedicated to memorializing fallen police officers and honoring their families.

Frisz said Greitens has been a strong supporter of law enforcement and is a good choice to honor officers.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the spokesman for St. Louis County prosecutor Robert McCulloch asked St. Louis-area police chiefs in an email if they really wanted a person charged with a felony as their guest speaker.

Greitens faces charges of felony invasion of privacy and computer tampering. He has denied criminal wrongdoing in both cases

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com