ST. LOUIS, MO — Things like thunderstorms, loud noises, even a vacuum cleaner may have your pet heading for cover. What makes animals fearful and what can you do to reduce their anxiety? Veterinarian Dr. Marty Becker is here to help.
Helping to reduce fear and anxiety in pets
-
How to fly with a dog: Tips for traveling safely with your pet
-
Twin sisters with high-profile OCD cases found dead in suspected suicide pact
-
Dog bound for Kansas mistakenly shipped to Japan via United Airlines
-
New law goes into effect on pet ownership in divorces
-
Students get veterinary career training through high school program
-
-
Dog dies after flight attendant insists woman put carrier in overhead bin
-
Weight loss plan for pets
-
Arizona man charged with kidnapping, said he wanted Utah girl as his ‘pet’
-
Culture shift at St. Louis County Pet Adoption Center puts greater focus on adoption
-
Pet rescuer’s Jeep stolen while saving friend’s dog
-
-
Pet adoption manager fights to keep job after allegations of racist comments
-
Man accused of shooting friend’s dog in face for barking
-
Man warns others after losing thousands during online monkey purchase