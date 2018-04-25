Man admits to Jewish cemetery vandalism in University City

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO — An arrest has been made in a Jewish cemetery vandalism case that occurred on February 22, 2017. Alzado Harris, 34, now faces felony vandalism charges. His bail has been set at $20,000.

Police say Harris confessed in a recorded interview to toppling around 120 gravestones at Chesed Shel Emeth cemetery. The estimated damage was over $30,000. The incident came at a time when bomb threats were being phoned into Jewish community centers across the country.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a friend dropped Harris off near the cemetery after an argument that evening. He took his anger out on the monuments at Chesed Shel Emeth.

No arrests were made for the incident at Chesed Shel Emeth for over a year. Police said, at the time, that there was not enough evidence to determine a hate crime had been committed. Harris does have a criminal record.

There was widespread community support during the immediate aftermath of the vandalism. Hundreds of volunteers contributed time and money to restore the cemetery. Missouri’s Governor and the Vice President of the United States came to assist with the cleanup. More than $200,000 was raised to go toward security upgrades.