Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAPLEWOOD, MO — The Pie-Oh-My! Bakery plans to reopen Wednesday after a bizarre break-in Tuesday morning.

Police say Michael Brooker of Kirkwood broke into the store and, "Tore the place up, threw jam or jelly all over the place. "

Brooker is also accused of spilling cooking supplies and then taking off his clothes.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that when police caught up with him, he was standing on Sutton Boulevard covered in pie filling. He faces two felony charges.