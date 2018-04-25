× Missouri Senate passes public K-12 schools budget plan

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Missouri senators have adopted a budget proposal that would give more money to public K-12 schools next year, but not as much as recommended by their House colleagues.

Senators on Thursday voted 25-8 in favor of a spending plan that would give $48 million more in core school funding next fiscal year, which begins in July.

That’s about $50 million less than what was included in a plan passed by the House. It also falls short of funding goals outlined in state law.

Senate Appropriations Chairman Dan Brown says that money is needed to pay for school busing, nursing home services and to soften cuts to state employee health care. But other senators slammed the change.