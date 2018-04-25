ST. LOUIS, MO — Friday Is National Arbor Day. But the Missouri Conservation Department is celebrating trees the entire month of April. More than 100 towns in the state have earned the Tree City USA designation.
More than 100 Missouri towns earn ‘Tree City USA’ designation
