Murdered mother of 5 had just graduated from college

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A St. Louis family is asking for a gunman to turn himself in after shooting and killing a mother of five.

St. Louis police say this is the 47th murder in the city so far this year.

The victim's family members say 41-year-old Kamorra Sneed had a heart of gold and she would light up any room with her smile.

"I miss her very much. I just wake up and have her on my mind. I never lost a child like this before," said Gwendolyn Sanders.

The victim's mother is devastated knowing her daughter was shot and killed early Tuesday morning.

"It's just the hardest thing for me to accept, that someone would be out here to hurt her like this," said Sanders.

Investigators say shooting unfolded just before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday on North Grand Boulevard near Penrose Street in north St. Louis.

Sneed's sister says a witness was able to tell police what happened.

"This man turn around and came back and walk toward my sister with a gun. He pointed it at her, she noticed he was about to shoot her, she put her arms up in defense mode. The young man shot my sister in her side and the bullet came out the other side, my sister collapsed," said Sherren Davis.

Sneed's family members say she was a loving mother of five children, ranging in age from 8 to 26.

She had just graduated from Vatterott College where she made the Dean's List and was planning on starting her own business.

"She was smart, she was beautiful, she had the sweetest voice and hearing her voice would make you smile. It hurts my family, my mom, she was so sweet like, she was an angel. Everyone she came across, they loved her. She left her mark on a lot of people. It's hard, I never felt this pain before, this really really hurts," said Trishon Jackson, Sneed's daughter.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for funeral expenses.

If you have any information on this case, please call the St. Louis police or CrimeStoppers.