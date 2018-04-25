× Police search for escaped prisoner near Franklin County jail

UNION, MO – Polie are searching for an escaped prisoner near Union, Missouri. There is a heavy police presence in the area near the Franklin County Adult Detention Facility. Police vehicles can be seen sweeping the streets in the immediate area.

A civilian Franklin County Jail kitchen staff member opened the rear door to enter the building at around 6am Wednesday. Police say that when she unlocked the door Ricky A. Johnson, Jr, 37, ran outside. He was last seen running in a northeast direction.

Johnson is described as about 6’ tall, 160 lbs, with brown hair, blue eyes, and a goatee. He was last seen wearing blue pants and a white t-shirt

Johnson was being held for probation violations with the original charges stemming from receiving stolen property, property damage, burglary and stealing.

Anyone with any information contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office 636-583-2560

More details will be posted as this story develops. Refresh this page for the latest update.