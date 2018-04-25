Stolen Yorkshire Terrier puppy reunited with St. Louis family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO - A happy ending to a story involving a stolen puppy. Jackson, a Yorkshire Terrier, is back with his family following his disappearance nearly a week ago.

A woman contacted Fox 2 a day after seeing Jackson’s owner, Sheila Rendon, make a plea for his return.

The woman said she picked up Jackson, who she said was wondering near Olive Boulevard in University City.

She said she visited various police departments to hand over the dog. Fox 2 contacted Sheila Rendon. Rendon met with the woman, and confirmed the dog, was in fact, Jackson – scared and hungry.

The reunion comes after a harrowing past few days.

Last Thursday afternoon, neighbors spotted three women in a truck parked in the middle of 19th Street in front of the Rendons’ home.

The women approached the side gate to the backyard, and apparently reached over and opened it from the inside, letting out all of Rendons’ five Yorkshire Terriers.

A neighbor helped corral the dogs. But Jackson was missing.

The identity of the people who allegedly took Jackson is unknown. Rendon feared the dog taken to be sold.

But Wednesday night, with Jackson back in her arms, she said she is just relieved to have her family member back home. No surprise, he’s received some special treats.

"Oh absolutely, he got a spoonful of peanut butter. That was his treat so far, and I'm sure there will be many treats after that. Everybody is very happy that he is home,” Rendon said. “We’re just elated. The whole family is connected and together again, and it feels great.”