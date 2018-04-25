Threatening letter has parent concerned about May Dance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLLINSVILLE, IL - A time set aside for Collinsville teens to pull out their ballroom gowns and fresh tuxedos may come with some extra precautions this year.

“Everything that’s going on right now and it’s just not really safe right now,” mom Latoya Hickman said.

That safety concern comes after Collinsville Superintendent Dr. Robert Green received an anonymous letter in the mail threatening the safety of those attending an annual May Dance.

Each year, hundreds of students dress up for the event, but this year Latoya Hickman says her daughter, Trinity, isn’t going.

“It makes me really wary because it’s my daughter and she’s getting ready to go to the Air Force,” she said. “I don’t want her to be involved in any of that stuff. You never know what’s going to go on.”

Collinsville Police are now working with the FBI and the U.S. Postal Service to track down the sender.

Meanwhile, Trinity Hickman is left questioning why someone would pen this letter.

“Why would someone want to do that to ruin somebody else’s fun,” Trinity Hickman said. “Why would you want to hurt somebody where someone is trying to have a good time?”

In her senior year, Hickman says she had hoped on going to the dance one last time, but she understands her mother’s concern.

“I understood,” she said. “I wasn’t really hurt, it just made me think oh she is concerned for my safety.”

“When I was going to school we didn’t have to worry about all this and now that we have to,” Latoya Hickman said. “It’s just different, it’s totally different!”

The event is scheduled for next Saturday.

Organizers and police are keeping in regular contact to come up with a safety plan for the event.