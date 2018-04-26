Boy Scout Camp to be auctioned off 80 miles south of St. Louis

POTOSI, MO — If you’re looking to buy some land in Missouri then consider this old Boy Scout camp 80 miles south of St. Louis. Ballwin’s Trophy Properties and Auction is preparing to auction off Camp Sunnen in Potosi Missouri.

The 353-acre land was used by the Boy Scouts of Greater St. Louis until last June when scouting activities there were canceled due to safety concerns.

Bidding begins June 25th through June 27th.

The Boy Scouts of America, Greater St. Louis Council posted this statement about the condition of the camp in 2017: “The health and safety of our Scouts is our top priority. For this reason, the Executive Committee of the Greater St. Louis Area Council has taken action to suspend all Scouting activities at Camp Sunnen, located in Potosi, Mo., until further notice. Recent property inspections have determined that Camp Sunnen is not in condition to provide the type of safe, quality programming- including top notch facilities- our Scouts and their parents expect. The council’s volunteer long-range properties planning committee is working diligently to come up with short- and long-term strategies for all council properties.”