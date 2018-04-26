Checking moles for signs of melanoma can save your life

Posted 8:18 am, April 26, 2018, by , Updated at 08:42AM, April 26, 2018

ST. LOUIS, MO — Moles can turn into melanoma, a serious kind of skin cancer. It's rare, but you can never be too careful, get those moles checked. Dermatologist Dr. Mary Noel George of SSM Health Depaul shows us what to look for,.