Dave Murray’s Latest weather discussion(the disco) for STL …FRIDAY…APRIL 27, 2018

Getting closer to my Summer forecast for STL…Thursday night May 17th…will keep you up to date.

Getting closer to my Summer forecast for STL…Thursday night May 17th…will keep you up to date.

A weak cool front passes early on Friday…not much with it…a wind shift to the northwest maybe a spotty sprinkle…really tough to find…Friday…overall a pretty day…partly sunny…upper 60’s.

A weak cool front passes early on Friday…not much with it…a wind shift to the northwest maybe a spotty sprinkle…really tough to find…Friday…overall a pretty day…partly sunny…upper 60’s.