Dave Murray’s Latest weather discussion(the disco) for STL …FRIDAY…APRIL 27, 2018
.
Getting closer to my Summer forecast for STL…Thursday night May 17th…will keep you up to date.
A weak cool front passes early on Friday…not much with it…a wind shift to the northwest maybe a spotty sprinkle…really tough to find…Friday…overall a pretty day…partly sunny…upper 60’s.
A nice weekend on the way…lots of sunshine…each morning will be rather chilly…then a nice warm up with full late April sunshine going to town…Saturday…69/70 degrees…77 on Sunday…hanging around 80 Monday and Tuesday…We watch for some storms come Wednesday and Thursday…still a long way out…the trees will really start to pop and leave out
.
As for the Spring planting…the solid temperature hanging around 60 degrees…so the summer crops…tomatoes, peppers, etc…we need the soil temp to be 68 to 70 degrees…needing to lock in place… still a struggle…but let the planting begin this weekend and into next week!