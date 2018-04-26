× Endangered person advisory issued for deaf teenager

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. – Authorities in Webster Groves are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

According to Captain Stephen Spear, a spokesman for the Webster Groves Police Department, 17-year-old Katie Barret was last seen April 25 around 11:30 p.m.

Police described Barret as a Caucasian girl, 5’2″ tall, weighing approximately 120 pounds, with blonde hair, and blue eyes. She’s deaf but can read lips.

Foul play is not suspected, Spear said.

Anyone with information on Barret’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Webster Groves Police Department at 314-645-3000.