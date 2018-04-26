× Firefighters mourn loss of Chief Jim Silvernail

ST. LOUIS, MO — Firefighters around our area are mourning the loss of retired Metro West and Mehlville Fire Chief Jim Silvernail. He retired in 2003 after 30 years of service and most recently served as a board member with BackStoppers.

The Metro West Fire District posted this message to Facebook:

“Tonight, our community lost a special man. Retired Metro West Fire Chief Jim Silvernail, who served Metro West citizens with the utmost distinction and honor for over 30 years until his retirement in 2003, answered his last alarm and lost his battle with a tough illness.

“As many of you are aware, Chief Silvernail left this earth tonight to watch over all of us from heaven. On behalf of the thousands of firefighters he impacted, those he comforted in the middle of the night, those that he protected throughout his career and beyond, there are not enough words to express what he meant. However, we will spend the rest of our careers living out his passion and we will all do our best to honor the life of this worthy man.” – G. Michael Krause III, Fire Chief, Metro West Fire Protection District.

Fitting honors, proper remembrances, and official arrangements will be forthcoming. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this incredibly difficult time.”