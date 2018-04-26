× Greitens’ lawyer argues to disqualify AG Hawley

ST. LOUIS – A lawyer for Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is arguing that Attorney General Josh Hawley should be barred from investigating the governor because of critical comments potentially motivated by Hawley’s candidacy for the U.S. Senate.

During a ourt hearing Thursday, Greitens’ attorney Jim Bennett said Hawley displayed a “personal interest” when he called upon Greitens to resign. Hawley’s comment came after a House investigatory panel released a report earlier this month detailing allegations of sexual misconduct by Greitens.

An attorney for Hawley argued Thursday that the resignation call showed leadership and was unrelated to Hawley’s separate investigation of Greitens’ alleged political use of a charity donor list. Both Hawley and Greitens are Republicans.

Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem issued no immediate ruling.