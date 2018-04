Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Busch Stadium may be home to the Cardinals, but soon there will be a whole lot of gray matter there. Hopefully, it will result in a Guinness world record.

Participants are trying to make the largest human image of a brain on the field at Busch Stadium. The event is being held to raise awareness of Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia.

Learn more about the event here.