Health Watch: Returning to a Fulfilling Sex Life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As women age, they can feel a piece of them fade. Often times, their partner or spouse notices it too. SLUCare OB/GYN, Dr. Becky Lynn says "We focus on sexual health as part of building a healthy relationship," she says. One out of 10 women experience problems with sexual desire, arousal, orgasm or pain at some point in their lives. Sexual problems can occur for many reasons, including pregnancy and delivery, menopause and other medical issues such as diabetes or cancer. Sometimes sexual problems just happen.

"Several studies have found that about 40 percent of women have problems with low libido, arousal, orgasm or pain," she reports. It's important to seek help when that is the case, she says.

Some medications, too, suppress libido, including common antidepressants. "It can be very distressing to lose sex drive," she says, "and it can cause rifts in a relationship."

Some women suddenly find they suffer from low libido. "Not being receptive to responses from a partner, or just not having spontaneous sexual thoughts."

Symptoms can certainly affect a women's sex life and her everyday life. "Being incredibly fatigued at the end of the day, not being feeling like being intimate with a partner."

Dr. Lynn specializes in sexual health in women, one of the only obstetricians in St. Louis in this developing area of treatment. Dr. Lynn says shame can keep a woman from getting better. So she asks a lot of questions to see if other options...like exercise, medication or hormones are necessary.

To learn more about Dr. Becky Lynn, click here.